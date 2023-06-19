PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Severe weather once again moved through the Panhandle today with a confirmed tornado out in southern Walton county. Also saw some rotation out towards the forgotten coast line, but for the rest of your evening spotty thunderstorms and showers are expected.

Tonight showers and storms are expected mainly towards the east of Panama City. Severe Weather risk for tonight is still a slight risk. Strong damaging winds and isolated flash flooding are the main concern at this time. Lows tonight will be in low 70s once again.

Tomorrow looks like showers and storms are less likely. Most of these storms will scattered throughout the day. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for tomorrow. That is a downgrade from what we have had over the last several days. Highs tomorrow are forecasted to be in mid 80s with shower coverage expected to be about 60 percent.

The rest of the week we will see showers and storms. Rain chances sitting around the 80 percent range over the next several days. Flooding is the main concern as we go throughout the week. Today at the studio we saw about a 1.5 inches of rain. Over the past seven days some locations such as Destin, Defuniak Springs, and Marianna Florida have seen over 3 inches of rain. With rain in the forecast and a severe weather threat present over the next 7 days highly suggest making sure you are staying weather aware. One way to do that is the Storm Track 13 App. Which is free and will keep you updated throughout any severe weather event.