PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV). Pop up showers continuing for your Sunday evening. Today those showers have remained closer to our coastal areas as these pop up showers continue to push out towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Tonight we will see a chance of pop of showers early then clearing throughout the night. Lows tonight are forecasted to be near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow we will see more scattered shower activity as chances are around 50 to 70 percent for our viewing area. Highs tomorrow are forecasted in the mid 80s for our coastal areas and high 80s to low 90s for our inland areas.

The rest of the week there will be better rain chances throughout Wednesday and then more iso showers later in the week.