PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another with scattered thunderstorms for your Sunday. A few storms today producing wind gust of up to 30 mph. So much of the same as we have seen throughout the week.

Early tonight we will catch a break areawide from the showers and storms, but once we get closer to 1am some heavy showers and storms are expected which is why their is a marginal risk going into tonight. Main concerns are wind and isolated flash flood.

Tomorrow those showers continue into the afternoon. Right now looks like 3 to 4 rounds of showers from midnight tonight to noon tomorrow. Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours will be between 1-2 inches. Highs tomorrow will be a little cooler around the upper 80s areawide.

The rest of the week looks to be more the summer pattern type. Tuesday will have the best chance of rain after Monday with around 70 percent. Then after that rain percentages will be around 50 to 60 percent with more scattered storms expected.