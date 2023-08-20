PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Not much changing today for us as more heat comes into the Panhandle, but two new named storms are in the Atlantic.

Today upper level riding continues to hold on causes dry and warm conditions for all of us in the Panhandle. Some of us are currently see some shower activity due to the outer layers of a tropical wave just off the west coast of Florida. That tropical wave will continue to push to the west and bring showers and storms to Southern Texas this week. Otherwise highs today reaching into the upper 90s in our inland locations and mid 90s for the coastline.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today. A chance of some isolated showers due to the tropical wave, otherwise mostly dry and hot. Highs tomorrow reaching into the upper 90s for our inland locations and close to the mid 90s for the coastline.

The rest of the week upper level ridging holds and causes things to heat up fast. Record high temperatures are possible from Tuesday till the following week. The good news is with dryer air the heat index values will be around 110. Rain chances will be slim.

The tropics are looking more active as we approach the peak season for Hurricanes. Right now we have two named storms in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Emily, and Tropical Storm Franklin. Tropical Storm Emily is expected to hit a pool of dry air which will cause it to lose strength as it moves to the Northwest, but will have no impact on the United States. Tropical Storm Franklin is more interesting. Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to Strengthen and approach Hurricane status this week. Right now the path has it going west and then turning toward the north by early Tuesday morning. Haiti looks to be in the path, but as it approaches the Haiti it looks to stay as a Tropical Storm. It will pick of strength as it moves towards the Central Atlantic later on in the week. Also have 3 other storms out their. The one that is interesting right now is the tropical wave just off the coast of Western Florida. There is a good chance of formation within the 2 days and as it approaches Texas it is possible it could be a tropical storm by then. Keeping an eye out on all these storms as peak Hurricane Season is is between September and October.