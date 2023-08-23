PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Well I hope you are prepared for another hot day in the Panhandle because the heat is not going anywhere this week.

Today upper level riding continues to hold causing hot conditions all across the board. Highs today reaching into the mid to upper 90s for the coastline and around 100 degrees for our inland locations. Record high for Tallahassee is 101 set back 2014. That record could be matched or broken today. Heat indexes will be higher today due to rising dewpoints. Anywhere between 110-115. Rain chances staying slim. Some afternoon/evening pop ups are possible.

Tonight not much changing from the previous nights. Lows are forecasted to be in mid 70s for our inland location and upper 70s for the coastline. Otherwise mostly clear tonight.

Tomorrow we could catch a little break from the heat. Shower coverage will be about the same as today. Highs tomorrow around 100 degrees for our inland locations and mid 90s for the coastline.

The tropics were more active earlier this week. Right now only one named storm in the Atlantic which is Franklin. Franklins looks to makes it way into Haiti today. After it pushes out it will go towards the central Atlantic. Bermuda looks to be potentially in line of this storm as it strengthens. By Saturday Franklin looks to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane. For the United States it looks to cause some rip current issues along the eastern seaboard.