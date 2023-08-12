PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Well not much has change as heat continues on here in the Panhandle. High temperatures have at or near record highs. Good news is some showers from the north have cooled off some of our inland areas.

Tonight showers start to dissipate. Low temperatures will around 80 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today. Things will start to warm up rather quickly. Highs will be in the low 90s for the coastline and approaching a 100 degrees for our inland areas. The record high tomorrow for Tallahassee is 100 degrees set in 1999. Heat index values will be high anywhere from 110 to 120. A expected excessive heat warning is expected tomorrow. Like today though later into the PM hours storms will cause some areas to cool off, which is good news.

The rest of the week that high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will stay stubborn for the most part. The good news is there is a chance we get a quick break from heat mid-week as a cold front looks to make its way into the Panhandle. Rain chances will be around 30 to 50 percent and highs will be in low 90s for our coastal region and around the mid to upper 90s for our inland areas.