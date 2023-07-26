PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another nice morning across the Panhandle for your Wednesday. Temperature this morning around the mid to upper 70s.

After a comfortable start this morning temperatures will start to rise quickly. Highs today are forecasted to be in the low 90s in our coastal locations and mid 90s for our inland areas. Heat indexes will still be around 100 to 105 degrees today. Shower chances remain slim as rain pops will be 20 percent.

Tonight conditions will stay rather nice and calm. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s along the coastline and low 70s in our inland locations. Rain chances also remain slim tonight as well.

Tomorrow that high pressure continues hold in the southeast and conditions will be similar to today. Temperatures could be a little warmer tomorrow as more heat is on the way for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend temperatures we could see potential heat advisories by Sunday. Highs for Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be around 92 to 93 for the coast and upper 90s for our inland locations. Rain chances also increase as that Seabreeze convection starts to come back into play.

The Tropics right not looking too bad. The waves in the Caribbean have seemed break apart as we turn our focus to the Eastern Atlantic with a wave out there that has a low chance of forming. For the next 48 hours it has a 0 percent chance of formation and a 30 percent chance of formation through the next 7 days.