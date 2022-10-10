PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week.

Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.

A cold front with attached rain and thunderstorms will push over the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday. More of the widespread rain is expected to fall from west to east throughout late Wednesday morning and evening, and there may be a few severe thunderstorms produced too.

Lingering shower and storm activity will be pushing east Thursday, with cool temperatures in its wake.

Low temperatures Friday and Saturday morning, will range through the 40s and 50s, while generally, calm weather ensues otherwise.