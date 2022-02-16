The Panhandle has been blessed with near-perfect conditions early on this week, but the skies will darken in the next 24 hours, as a low-pressure system pushes east from the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Shower and storm conditions will increase throughout Thursday, while temperatures warm towards the mid and upper 70s by early afternoon.

The front will pass in the overnight hours, with damaging winds, lightning, and heavy downpours as the main threats. There is a low-end threat for isolated tornadoes in our far northwestern areas.

Rain chances gradually decrease through Friday morning, while northwesterly flow cools high temperatures into the 60s.