PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Over the next 48 hours the Panhandle will start to see some minor changes in the weather.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the region is already under another Dense Fog Advisory. Patchy fog will begin to develop around 10 PM tonight and become widespread throughout the region until 9-10 AM Thursday morning.

Chances for fog will return again Thursday night and Friday morning.

A weak cold front will finally move through Friday giving us a break from the more humid conditions we’ve been experiencing this week. There are small possibilities for a few stray showers as well.

At the moment weekend conditions are looking just slightly cooler, but still mainly dry and warm for the most part.