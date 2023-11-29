PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The official start of Winter is now 23 days away, which means it’s time to think about cold weather preparations.

Most of the Panhandle was under a freeze warning Tuesday night. With the exception of Gulf and Franklin counties, it will be under another one Wednesday night. With temperatures expected to drop in the 30s Bay County Emergency Section Chief Eric Kunzman says he recommends you take precautions anytime temperatures drop below freezing.

“One of the most important things is if you have any kind of central heating or anything that you get your system checked, make sure that it’s functioning properly and you clean those foils that help heat the air, Kunzman said.

Other tips include setting your thermostat at 65 degrees or higher, turning off outside faucets, removing hoses, maintaining, and keeping water flowing in the house, and making sure exposed pipes are insulated.

“Take some precautions and get something to cover up your pipes with so that when we do get down below those freezing temperatures, they don’t burst from the water,” Kunzman said.

NOAA’s temperature outlook for the winter came out November 16th and the good news is it shows very little hard freezes, but Lynn Haven resident Jacob Wishum says he will be prepared.

“We usually stock up on firewood and get a new set of thermals. Make sure you got plenty of sweaters and coats, stuff like that,” Wishum said.

Another tip if you use space heaters, make sure they have automatic shut-offs in case they tip over.

Bay County’s first winter frost typically happens the first week of December.