PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) — Foggy conditions early this morning with mostly cloudy conditions currently across out viewing area. For this afternoon we will start to showers and storms roll into our inland areas. For our Coastal areas it was stay mostly dry for today with a chance of a pop shower. Most of the storms will be on the Florida/Alabama border, with a slight risk for Norther Jackson, Holmes, and Walton Counties. A marginal risk for our areas between the coast and where the slight risk is, and a chance of a storm in our coastal areas.

Tomorrow is looking like when everyone will start see showers. Tomorrow evening a cold front moves bring with a chance of showers and storms. There is marginal risk for the entire Panhandle. Right now for today and tomorrow though strong winds are still the main concern.

Behind the cold front we will show a brief cool down as a high pressure system comes from the north wrapping some cooler air for your Wednesday.

After Wednesday a quick warm up is expected for Thursday and Friday with our next chance of showers coming Saturday.