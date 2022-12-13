PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Low pressure heads north and east over the central United States tonight causing a myriad of weather issues.

This pushes a strong cold front across the Gulf Coast for Wednesday, with an added potential for showers, rain, and severe thunderstorms.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the coverage of showers and storms will start to increase across the Florida Panhandle. The main line of strong storms will enter the region late Wednesday night, passing through the News 13 viewing area overnight through Thursday morning.

During the passage of the potentially severe storms, the risk of heavy rainfall, damaging gusts, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

The bad weather will continue until the cold front passes east of the Apalachicola river early Thursday morning. At this time, this should be between 4-6 a.m. Early morning commuters Thursday, beware.

After the storms clear, chilly air will enter the Southeast for the weekend and extended forecast. Low temperatures drop into the 30s/40s from Friday night onward.

Looking even further, toward to the Christmas holiday, rain chances are expected to remain light, while temperature trends stay cool. High temperatures may not come out of the 60s all week long.