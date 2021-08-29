Impacts from Ida could be felt in the Panhandle through Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana around 12 PM CDT. The Category 4 system will continue its path NW tonight with significant weakening expected into Monday.

Through 8 PM Sunday afternoon, the Florida Panhandle will continue to see a few outer bands of rain build in from Ida. Threats of minor flooding and an isolated tornado will remain possible up until that time. Marine and surf conditions remain rough, with seas from 7-12′ and surf from 7-9′.

Monday morning, chances for rain will come back online towards our far west end say 8-9 AM. Heading through the day, intact rain bands will move gradually east with the heating of the day. Chances or showers and storms will become more widespread entering the late afternoon and evening. The shoreline will continue to experience high surf and hip rip current risks.

Tuesday keeps the chances for rain around, as the back half of Ida shifts east into the Tennesee Valley. By this time Ida will just be a low-pressure system. Slower moving moisture over the FL Panhandle will mean showers and storms popping up throughout the afternoon and evening could carry heavy rainfall. Additional accumulations of rain could range from 1-4″ in localized areas throughout Monday & Tuesday.

Wednesday is the day our region breaks out of the wet and cool pattern, with rain chances lightening to 50 & 60% in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise towards the low and mid-90s again. However, high rip current risks continue through midnight Wednesday.