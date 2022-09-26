PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ian has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as of 4 AM CDT. The storm is about 90 miles southwest of the Grand Cayman Islands with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It is moving to the northwest at about 14 mph.

Ian is expected to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding, possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly over Jamaica and Cuba. Considerable flooding impacts are possible later this week in west central Florida. Additional flash and urban flooding, and flooding on rivers across the Florida Peninsula and parts of the Southeast cannot be ruled out for later this week.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of western Cuba beginning late today, and Ian is forecast to be at major hurricane strength when it is near western Cuba. Efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of this week. Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.

Check back to this page for updates throughout the day for more details on potential impacts to the Florida Panhandle. We will be sharing our forecast and additional changes every few hours.