WATCH LIVE: Gulf Power to provide update on Hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Power and FPL Chief Communications Officer Dave Reuter, Gulf Power President Marlene Santos, and FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy will provide an update on the companies’ coordinated restoration efforts following Hurricane Sally Thursday at 1 p.m..

“Even as the storm continued to impact the state, Gulf Power pre-positioned a restoration workforce of nearly 7,000 and began restoring power, as soon as it was safe to do so,” officials wrote.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://www.facebook.com/GulfPowerCompany/videos/420723088899267/