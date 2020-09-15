Shelter opens in Walton, school, office closures for Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District, Walton and Holmes school officials have announced schools will be closed Wednesday. Also, a shelter has opened in Walton County.

BAY COUNTY

“After consulting with area meteorologists and emergency leaders, BDS has made the decision to cancel school tomorrow (Wednesday) as well due to the continued threat of flooding. We believe many of our roads will be impassable and the threat of tornadoes continues and so closing our schools for one more day is the safest decision for our students and staff,” Bay District officials wrote in a news release. “We hope the bad weather passes quickly tomorrow and that we can reconvene at school on Thursday. We will certainly keep you updated.”

The district added that “all employees will be off and paid (with the exception of any maintenance employees called in for emergencies). Any leave pre-approved for tomorrow will still stand.”

Gulf Coast State College will be closed Wednesday.

There will be no college services or activities at any of our campuses (Panama City/Main Campus, North Bay Campus, Gulf/Franklin Campus and Tyndall Education Center), officials wrote in a news release.

All courthouses in the 14th Judicial Circuit are closed Wednesday.

HOLMES COUNTY

Holmes County Schools were open Tuesday but will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Due to the change in the track and speed of Hurricane Sally, Holmes County Schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday and Thursday, September 16 & 17,” officials wrote in a news release. “School will dismiss at normal time today, but all after-school activities have been cancelled. Buses will run on paved roads only this afternoon.”

WALTON COUNTY

Walton County’s EOC is activated to Level 1.

Walton County Governmental Offices, scheduled public meetings and transit operations will be closed on Wednesday, September 16th.

Walton County will issue a voluntary evacuation order for Zone A and low lying areas along the Shoal River, Choctawhatchee River and all tributaries within Walton County beginning at 5:00pm

Walton County will be opening a shelter this afternoon at Freeport High School beginning at 5:00pm. Freeport High School is located at 12615 US Hwy 331 Business in Freeport. Anyone who plans to go to the shelter should bring their disaster supply kits with them and be prepared to be self-sufficient.

Walton County schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 16.

Walton County will be activating the Citizen Information Center beginning at 1:00pm at 850-892-8392.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for all of Walton County. In addition, based on the current track of Hurricane Sally, life threatening flash flooding and moderate to major river flooding is possible with this storm. At this time, 15” to 20” of rainfall is expected for our area through Thursday.

Possibility of isolated tornadoes exists in Walton County through Wednesday. Currently, potential storm surge for Hurricane Sally in Walton County expected to be between 2′ to 3′.

As the storm continues to evolve, changes in potential track of Hurricane Sally is possible.

The Walton County BCC will reconvene their meeting tomorrow afternoon, September 16 at 1:30pm at the Walton County Emergency Operations Center located at 75 South Davis Lane in DeFuniak Springs. At that time, the BCC will decide if any additional actions will be taken.

To find your evacuation zone, please visit: https://bit.ly/2E3lnyC

Walton County has 4 sandbag locations with bags and sand available. Please take a shovel just in case.

SW Locations

Blue Mountain Beach At the District 5 Road Department on County Road 83

Miramar Beach at the TDC vacant lot property located on Driftwood Road just north of Scenic Gulf Dr.

Santa Rosa Beach on Bay Drive (CR 83N) just north of Hwy 98 on east side of road

Freeport