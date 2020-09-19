Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Scott Bridge Road closes after Hurricane Sally

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A one Lane Bridge is closed after floodwaters from Hurricane Sally did extensive damage to the area and caused the bridge to float.

Bay County officials said they have not yet been able to assess the damage to Scott Road Bridge and will have to wait for the water to recede before beginning the repair process.

In the meantime, motorists can take a one mile detour around the 100 foot bridge.

Bay County Pubic Works Director, Keith Bryant said there is not yet a timeline for repairs.

“What we would like to do is it’s a one lane bridge and it’s my goal to get rid of the one lane bridges we have in the county and get to all two lane bridges,: Bryant said. “I’m not a fan of these one lane bridges because it’s unsafe.”

If Bryant’s plat to transform the current bridge into a two-lane bridge is approved, he said it will cost about $800,000.

County officials are urging motorists to remain vigilant and stay safe, especially in rural areas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Scott Road Bridge Closed

Holmes River Creek rises to 27 feet, sets historic record

Georgia Milton celebrates her 103rd brithday

Jackson County officials say "the worst of the flooding is over"

Vortex springs damaged by Hurricane Sally

Gulf County residents near the Apalachicola River need to prepare for the worst

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the