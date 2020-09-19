Scott Bridge Road closes after Hurricane Sally

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A one Lane Bridge is closed after floodwaters from Hurricane Sally did extensive damage to the area and caused the bridge to float.

Bay County officials said they have not yet been able to assess the damage to Scott Road Bridge and will have to wait for the water to recede before beginning the repair process.

In the meantime, motorists can take a one mile detour around the 100 foot bridge.

Bay County Pubic Works Director, Keith Bryant said there is not yet a timeline for repairs.

“What we would like to do is it’s a one lane bridge and it’s my goal to get rid of the one lane bridges we have in the county and get to all two lane bridges,: Bryant said. “I’m not a fan of these one lane bridges because it’s unsafe.”

If Bryant’s plat to transform the current bridge into a two-lane bridge is approved, he said it will cost about $800,000.

County officials are urging motorists to remain vigilant and stay safe, especially in rural areas.