Many Panhandle roads remain closed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many roads across the Panhandle remain closed Thursday morning as city, state and county officials deal with widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Washington County is asking all motorists to stay off roadways throughout the county. Jackson County officials provided this list of road closures Wednesday night.

Florida’s Department of Transportation released this list of road closures:

Bay County

Business U.S. 98 near Arizona Chemical Company is closed due to flooding.

State Road (S.R.) 390 from New York Avenue to Mowat School Road closed due to flooding.

Escambia County

Pensacola International Airport has suspended operations for all arriving and departing commercial aircraft.

I-10 is closed from the Alabama-Florida state line through the Escambia Bay Bridge due to flooding.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge on U.S. 98 is closed to all traffic.

The Escambia Bay Bridge on I-10 is closed due to high winds.

The Theo Baars Bridge (S.R.292/Gulf Beach Parkway) is closed due to high winds.

S.R. 292 at Mirella Street is closed due to flooding.

The U.S. 98 bridge over Perdido Bay is closed due to high winds.

U.S. 98 is closed at Paradise Lane due to flooding.

U.S. 98 from North 13th Avenue to Baybridge Drive is closed due to flooding

S.R. 196 at Romana Street is closed due to flooding.

Northbound S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) is blocked by trees between 9-Mile Road and I-10.

Gulf County

U.S. 98 in Port St. Joe between Avenue D and Avenue A is closed due to flooding.

Holmes County

S.R. 79 from U.S. 90 to Son in Law Road in Bonifay is closed due to flooding.

U.S. 90 through the city limits of Bonifay is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 81 from I-10 to Windmill Road is closed due to flooding.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 from Calhoun Avenue to Marler Street is closed due to flooding.

One lane eastbound on U.S. 98 in Destin from Regatta Bay Boulevard to Gulfstarr Drive is open to traffic. Westbound and additional lanes remain closed due to flooding.

Westbound U.S. 98 at Mary Esther Drive is closed due to flooding.

Marler Bridge is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 85 at Old Ferry Road is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 85 at Lighthouse Point Road is closed due to flooding.

U.S. 98 from Ferry Road to Brooks Street is closed due to flooding.

Brooks Bridge on U.S. 98 is closed due to high winds.

Santa Rosa County

Garcon Point Bridge S.R. 281 is closed due to high winds.

S.R. 281 (Avalon Blvd) is closed between U.S. 90 and Carroll Road due to flooding.

Walton County

U.S. 98 is closed from Regatta Bay Boulevard to Gulfstarr Drive/Vinnings Way due to flooding.

S.R. 81 near Windmill Road is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 20 near Basin Bayou is closed due to flooding.

The outside southbound lane on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge on U.S. 331 is closed due to storm surge.

The outside eastbound lane of U.S. 98 near Veterans Road is closed due to flooding.

Washington County

Pine Log Creek Bridge on S.R. 20 is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 277 from U.S. 90 in Chipley to Pioneer Road in Vernon is closed due to flooding.

U.S. 90 between Brown Street and Spangenberg Road in Chipley is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 77 from Wausau to Clayton Road is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 20 from S.R. 79 to S.R. 77 is closed due to flooding.

FDOT actively monitors bridges for wind hazards and evaluates for closure when sustained winds reach 40 miles per hour (mph). The Florida Highway Patrol or local law enforcement will close bridges once wind speeds become high enough to create hazardous driving conditions. As wind speeds continue to rise, law enforcement and FDOT personnel will be required to seek shelter and use of the road will be at a motorist’s own risk.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor weather reports and road conditions and to be on the lookout for flooded roads. If the road ahead is flooded, turn around and find an alternate route. Flooded roads may hide the fact that the roadway is washed out underneath and as little as six inches of rushing water can force your car off the road.

For the latest closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service from cell phones, landlines and online at www.FL511.com. For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.