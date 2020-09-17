Lynn Haven reports 1.5 million gallon sewage leak

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — About 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage leaked in the Lynn Haven area at points along Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou, health officials wrote in a news release.

“The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) advises against swimming in Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou until further notice. The City of Lynn Haven will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted,” officials wrote. “Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Swimming in the water may cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is possible in open cuts and wounds that come in contact with the water.”

DOH-Bay recommends the following precautions to help prevent illness from flood waters: