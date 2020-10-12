Local Salvation Army travels to help hurricane survivors in Louisiana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City chapter of the Salvation Army is traveling to help Hurricane Delta survivors.

Staff arrived in Lafayette, Louisiana on Sunday and are providing hot meals to hundreds left without power after the storm. There are 10 food service trucks that came in total.

Those assisting with the disaster relief say the area is still in severe need, especially on top of the pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Delta.

“In Louisiana, particularly in this part of Louisiana, there’s a lot of rural areas, a lot of bayous. So there’s a lot of small communities that were already struggling, they were already dealing with poverty before COVID, and before these hurricanes. Not only did they get hit by COVID but they also got hit with two hurricanes back to back. As you can imagine the struggle has been really intense for them,” said Maj. Ed Binnix, The Commanding Officer of the Panama City Salvation Army.

Salvation Army leaders say they expect to be helping out in these rural areas for the next one to two weeks.