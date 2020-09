PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning as Hurricane Sally battered the Panhandle.

Gulf Power reported that about 201,000 people were without power in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. In Walton County, 2,510 people are without power. In Bay County, 1,120 people were without power.

On their outage map the company said they cannot provide estimated times of restoration because of the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Sally.