Gulf Power responds to Hurricane Sally outages

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gulf Power is urging customers to be prepared for potential power outages and flooding as Hurricane Sally nears the Gulf Coast. Based upon the current forecast path, intensity and Gulf Power’s historical data, the company estimates that customers throughout the Panhandle could experience power outages due to this dangerous storm.

“As the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come onshore, we understand the anxiety many of our customers are feeling and want to reassure them that we’re ready to respond during these unprecedented times,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “We have a restoration workforce of more than 2,000 secured, and our team has been restoring power since the first bands of severe weather began to hit overnight. We will continue to work as long as it’s safe. You have our commitment that we’ll work around the clock after the storm clears until all customers have power again.”

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, our plan includes many precautionary measures for the safety of our customers and our restoration workforce. This includes daily health screenings for restoration personnel, personal protective equipment and social distancing as much as possible. We want to remind customers to please stay at least 6 ft. away from our restoration crews to ensure safety for all.

Customer Safety

Gulf Power urges customers to review their family and business emergency plans, keep a close watch on the development of the storm and heed warnings and evacuation orders by local, state and federal elected officials. Additionally, customers should stay far away from downed power lines and not venture out in the dark, where dangers can be hidden. Preparation and safety tips are available at GulfPower.com/Storm.

What we’re doing

At Gulf Power, we’re finalizing preparations for the impact of Hurricane Sally:

We’re mobilizing and pre-positioning our restoration workforce, so they can quickly start working as soon as it is safe to do so. More than 2,000 personnel are already dedicated to the effort, including more than 600 employees from our sister company Florida Power & Light, and we are working to identify more that we can bring in if needed.

Every Gulf Power employee has a storm assignment and we’re focused on doing our jobs and are asking customers to make safety their top priority.

In the wake of a hurricane, we know you need as much information as possible so you can make decisions for you and your family. Every hurricane is different, but our goal is to get you information that is accurate as soon as possible. We will share the best, most up-to-date information we have as quickly as possible through traditional media, social media, GulfPower.com and the Gulf Power app.

Additional resources

How to stay informed

The easiest way to stay informed and report an outage after a severe weather event is the Gulf Power mobile app. Customers can download the Gulf Power app for on-the-go, instant and secure access to their accounts. Customers can report or get the latest information on an outage. The app is available for download free in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

Gulf Power communicates restoration information to customers frequently through the news media and the following resources: