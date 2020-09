PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are thousands of people in the Panhandle without power due to Hurricane Sally. The Florida Department of Health reminds the public that using a generator indoors will result in deadly carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. In a short time, CO can build up in enclosed or even partially enclosed spaces, such as your home or garage. The risk of illness or death increases with the level of CO in the air and the amount of time exposed.

CO is invisible and odorless, so you might not even realize you are at risk until it too late.