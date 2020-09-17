City asks residents to limit water usage after Hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are asking residents to limit their water usage while city workers deal with the problems created by Hurricane Sally.

“While the weather effects from #HurricaneSally may be subsiding, the threat to our sewer system will linger for a few days. Infiltration from groundwater into the sewer system will require our lift stations to operate at increased capacities,” officials wrote. “Our team is monitoring lift stations around the clock and addressing concerns. We ask all to refrain from doing any unnecessary laundry, taking long showers, etc. Doing so, will alleviate pressure on our sewer system.”

Those with sewage backing up into your home are asked to call the Public Works Department at (850) 872-3015 immediately so workers can respond and mitigate.

“We, thankfully, are seeing significant drying of the City’s streets, but some roadways still have standing, if not deep, water on them,” officials wrote. “Please do not attempt to drive on any submerged roads or around any barricades. We encourage those who can stay home and off the roads to do so.”

Panama City’s Solid Waste team will be picking up garbage and yard trash on a delayed start Thursday. Residents are asked to place any debris generated by Hurricane Sally by the roadway for pick-up.

“If our trucks cannot get down your street tomorrow due to flooding, we will be back as soon as floodwaters recede and it is safe to do so,” officials wrote. “If you have an immediate concern, please call our Public Works Department at (850) 872-3015 or the Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at (850) 872-3112.”