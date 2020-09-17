Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Blood donors can get COVID-19 antibody tests

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — OneBlood is suspending blood drive operations in the Panhandle in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

However, before they take a break the organization is holding two blood drives in Bay County.

One of them is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center. The second will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bay County Government Building on 11th Street.

“If you can SAFELY make it up to the Emergency Operations Center, you will make a huge difference,” officials wrote. “In addition to the free COVID-19 antibody test, socks, and wellness checks, donors recieve a $10 e-gift card!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Choctawhatchee River to crest at historic level

Okaloosa residents brace for flooding

Arnold football eager to begin season

St. Andrews residents see flooding worse than Hurricane Michael

Fountain residents are shocked to see high waters from Hurricane Sally

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the