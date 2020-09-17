Blood donors can get COVID-19 antibody tests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — OneBlood is suspending blood drive operations in the Panhandle in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

However, before they take a break the organization is holding two blood drives in Bay County.

One of them is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center. The second will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bay County Government Building on 11th Street.

“If you can SAFELY make it up to the Emergency Operations Center, you will make a huge difference,” officials wrote. “In addition to the free COVID-19 antibody test, socks, and wellness checks, donors recieve a $10 e-gift card!”