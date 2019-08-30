Latest Hurricane Dorian update

(WMBB) — Hurricane Dorian is now a category two with 105 mph max sustained . Dorian is expected to move of the the west northwest through Saturday and West by Sunday. The trend in the models has been for a slower storm and slightly farther east. This trend has been show in the latest guidance where most of the models do not show a landfall until late Monday. The slow trend and east trend would mean less of an impact for the Panhandle if there was one at all. This storm could still impact the area but is not forecast to make a direct impact or landfall near the Panhandle as of now you should continue to monitor the latest updates as they come out.