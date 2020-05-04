Hurricane preparedness week know your risk

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of hurricane season begins on Monday June 1. This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, starting May 3 and ending on May 9.

Sunday through Saturday of the week a News13 First Alert Meteorologist will post a short video discussion on the theme for the day. Each topic will be focused on various considerations community members should be making prior to the start of hurricane season.

Meteorologist Melissa Thomas opens the week up with Know Your Risk. How vulnerable is a family and property to hazards such as rip currents, storm surge, flash flooding, strong winds, and tornadoes produced by tropical storms and hurricanes. What and where are local evacuation zones. Is a neighborhood susceptible to inland flooding as even a small category storm can move slowly or stall over one area delivering flood inducing rainfall amounts. How vulnerable is a structure to damaging winds or tornadoes, and what can be done now to strengthen properties.

She explains to keep in mind each storm is different and forecasts are ever-changing, so it is important to be familiar with the risks, then to keep updated on each storm and how hazards could impact each community through the entirety of the upcoming hurricane season.