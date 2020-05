PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -- Hurricane season is less than a month away and May 3 through May 9 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. One of the things you can do to protect your property is to strengthen your home far in advance.

First, you need to know your risk. Do you live in an evacuation zone? Properties in these zones will be most vulnerable to storm surge. Do you live in a mobile home? You will likely need to take extra precautions to protect your home.