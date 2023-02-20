BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Were you 65 or older during hurricane Michael or the caregiver for someone that was? Volunteers are needed for an independent student research project on the experience of older adults in disaster preparation and recovery.

Lisa Bell is an undergraduate student at Western Illinois University and is also a fifth-generation resident of Panama City as well as a Hurricane Michael survivor.

Lisa was in studio to discuss her independent study: “Older Adults’ Experience in Natural Disaster Preparation and Recovery.” The purpose of this project is to identify any ways we, as a community can better assist our older residents with disaster preparation and recovery in the future. This is a continuation of preliminary research that was done last Spring with the Bay County Council on Aging.

For anyone interested in participating, a questionnaire form must be filled out by March 3rd.

The form can be found by scanning this QR code.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!