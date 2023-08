12:00 AM UPDATE:

As it stands right now not much shifting with Idalia, but is now projected to make landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane by Wednesday morning between 6 AM To 10 AM. The eye wall at this time looks to make landfall between Alligator Point and Perry Florida. Coastal Franklin is still the main concern at this time for our area. With a frontal boundary continuing to grab hold of Idalia the storm will continue to work East/Northeast.

7:00 PM TROPIC TOPICS UPDATE: