PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State and local leaders came together in Bay County Monday morning to offer information and encouragement as residents wait and watch Hurricane Ian.

“We all know how this goes,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City). “If you live in Bay County you have seen this before.”

He added that local and state officials are working on the disaster prep plans and urged residents to pay attention to the storm.

“Don’t panic,” Dunn said. “We have got this in hand. We are even more resilient than we were last time.”

Officials said they were heartened by the current track of the storm that appears to show it moving away from Bay County but they also warned that once the storm gets into the Gulf the track could move.

“I understand the stress that we are all feeling right now, those of us especially that have gone through Hurricane Michael but I want you to know that this team behind me … have been tirelessly preparing for this situation over the weekend,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford. “It is not a situation that we can let our guard down.”

Officials also said the storm could be a significant rain event for Bay County.

“The message right now is, be prepared, stay informed,” Ford said.

Sand for bagging is available Pete Edward Field. Those who need sand will have to bring their own sandbags. Storm-related questions should be called into (850) 248-6090. Bay County officials are asking that those with storm questions call that number instead of 911.