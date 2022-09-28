PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – As of 4 a.m. CDT, Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a Category 4 storm will winds of 140 mph. It is moving north/northeast at about 10 mph. Landfall is expected near the Venice/Port Charlotte areas of the west coast of Florida later today, between lunch time and dinnertime.

The storm is likely to maintain its Cat. 4 strength upon landfall but weak as it moves inland. Regardless of the Category, substantial impacts are still forecast for the Peninsula of Florida.

The Panhandle, however, will be spared. With the shift farther east again, the only change to our local forecast will be even less rain. At this time, rainfall does not look probable. A stray shower will be possible Thursday and Friday, but that’s about it.

The wind threat remains the same with inland locations seeing 15-25 mph sustained winds Wednesday through Friday. Along the coastline, winds will range from 20-30 mph. Anywhere across northwest Florida may see gusts up to 40 mph during the same time frame.

The winds will be even stronger over open water like the Gulf of Mexico where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. Winds could reach 40 knots with gusts up to 60 knots. The seas are forecast to range from 6-9 feet Wednesday through Friday, calming by Sunday. Wave height at the beaches will be above 3 feet as well with a strong pull and small period. Double red flags will likely be flying at all area beaches through the first half of the weekend for safety purposes. This means the water will be closed for swimming. Disobeying a double red flag for swimming could lead to a hefty fee from officials or an arrest.

Strong winds and very dry air will also create a threat of high fire danger. Any spark or flame will spread quickly and could lead to a wildfire. Please do not burn anything outside until further notice (likely through the weekend).

Our meteorologists are sharing an update to our local forecast and impacts on News 13 This Morning. Tune in to WMBB-TV or watch online at mypanhandle.com/live-stream/ from 4:30-7:00 a.m. CDT