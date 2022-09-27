PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba as a Category 3 storm (major hurricane) with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. It is expected to continue strengthening as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico today.

Additional information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

This marks major hurricane number two for the 2022 season (Fiona was first). This is also the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has had 2 major hurricanes form between September 20-27.

