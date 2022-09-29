PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Ian has lots its hurricane strength as of 4 a.m. CDT Thursday. The now tropical storm is moving near Palm Bay, FL slowly with forward motion at 8 mph, northeast.

The storm is forecast to emerge over the Atlantic Ocean later today before curving north towards the coastal Carolinas where it will likely make a secondary US landfall near Charleston, SC.

For the Panhandle, the main issue is fire danger across the area. Low-level winds will strengthen over the next few days. Northeast winds will be breezy, which will also bring down drier air from the north. Critical fire weather conditions today will be situated in southern Alabama and portions of the Florida Panhandle.

Dangerous water conditions over the Gulf, bays and at the beaches will continue through Saturday. It’s best you stay out of and off of the water until conditions calm, around Sunday.