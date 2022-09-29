PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian made landfall over Cape Coral, FL Wednesday afternoon.

As the storm now pushes into the western Atlantic Thursday, it will continue to cause issues for coastal North and South Carolina communities Friday.

Ian is the strongest hurricane on record to have impacted this area of southwest Florida. A minimum pressure of 936 mb was recorded just ahead of landfall, surpassing another category 4 storm, Charley (941 mb), to move into the same area in 2004.

Max wind gusts were estimated at 155 mph for Ian, which is just under the 157 mph threshold for a category 5 hurricane.

The National Weather Service Office in Sarasota recorded 6.67 inches of rainfall yesterday, which set a rainfall record.

Many other weather offices around the area were unable to report back precipitation data from Wednesday, due to hurricane conditions. It can be inferred that many of those areas likely set or broke records as well.

Ian will continue to drop significant rainfall across NE Florida Thursday, with upwards of 6-8 inches expected around areas of St. Augustine.

Apart from rainfall, the storm surge event from Hurricane Ian’s landfall was completely unprecedented.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis told Florida residents, “The amount of water that is rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flood event.”

Average storm surge predictions for the western Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ian were wide-ranging, from 1-12 ft. Estimations were increased to the potential for an 18-foot surge.

It will be months before these estimations and predictions can be fully verified by professionals, but so far Ian’s impacts are expected to be unlike anything southwest Florida has recorded before.