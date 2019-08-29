Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen, expected to reach Category 4

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Dorian continues to push northwestern and is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 Hurricane by the time it makes landfall.

Dorian can expect to bring one to two inches of rain for the central Bahamas. Coastal areas of the southeast U.S. can expect four to eight inches.

The rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

The east shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. coast will begin to see life-threatening surf and rip current conditions over the next few days.

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will continue to monitor Dorian’s progress through the Caribbean Sea and updates will be posted here as well as our social media accounts.

