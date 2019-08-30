Hurricane Dorian 2 PM Update

Dorian is now a Major Hurricane and becomes the first of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Storm still is foretasted to move toward the Florida Peninsula and make landfall by Monday evening but there is some growing support for the storm to stall off the coast before moving ashore, this could keep the storm from coming ashore at all. We hope that this trend continues and the storm stay offshore. The storm should be a Category 4 or possibly a 5 as it nears the coast line. As for the Panhandle a storm that moves into the Gulf at this point is a very low solution but we should continue to watch and be prepared just in case. As always stayed tuned for the latest.