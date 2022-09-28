PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The storm will shift north and east across the Florida Peninsula after that, not only bringing substantial rainfall with it but a range of other impacts as well.

In the Panhandle of Florida, we will remain on the far western edges of the storm, meaning impacts will be minimal.

Expected rainfall accumulations through Monday for northern areas of Florida.

Due to sinking, dry air, filtering around Hurricane Ian through the end of the week, areas from Tallahassee to Pensacola are not expecting to see copious amounts of rain. If any at all.

Rainfall accumulations in the FL Panhandle over the past 48 hours.

Despite the lack of rainfall, winds surrounding the outer edges of Hurricane Ian will be very breezy through the end of the week.

For Wednesday and Thursday, windy conditions will be widespread, with all areas of the Panhandle seeing sustained northerly flow from 15-25 mph. Gusts of 35-50 mph are possible.

Areas east of the Apalachicola River have a 5-10% chance of experiencing a tropical storm force wind between 40-73 mph.

Recorded wind gusts as of 11 AM CST Wednesday.

Sustained wind speeds as of 11 AM CST Wednesday.

Due to the breezy dry weather, inland areas are under a fire weather warning through 8 PM Wednesday. It’s likely that warning will be issued again Thursday.

Current watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

In addition to breezy conditions, below-average temperatures will continue through the end of the week. High temperatures only range through the 70s and lower 80s for the afternoon.

Early morning lows start off in the 50s in certain neighborhoods.