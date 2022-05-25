PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – The first tropical disturbance of the season took place Sunday, brushing the region with a series of showers and storms.

Since then, the beginning of the workweek has seen a series of seemingly ongoing wet weather, so how much longer can the region expect this pattern?

Heading into Wednesday evening, a line of thunderstorms will slowly inch across the central and eastern portions of the Panhandle.

The main direction will be NNE at 10-15 mph, bringing portions of Bay, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, and Franklin counties a chance at 1-2.5″ inches of added rain.

The line of storms extending over Mississippi and into the toe of Louisiana will dissipate through the evening hours as it pushes east.

Drier conditions can be expected for the general area by about 8-10 PM tonight, but there are still chances for a few scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm overnight into Thursday.

The main threats heading into the evening will be flash flooding, as we are under a Flash Flood Watch through 8 PM EDT Thursday night. Isolated, and potentially damaging gusts are also possible with any storms that do arise Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

The next round of heavier rainfall and thunderstorms will reach the region early Thursday morning, as the cold front to our west continues to shift east. The squall will begin in Escambia County and shift east for a large portion of the day.

The main threats on Thursday will stay the same, but the risk for isolated and brief tornadoes will increase some. The event will be ongoing through 7-8 PM Thursday, with much drier conditions on the way for Friday and the beginning of Memorial Day Weekend.

After 4 PM Thursday the main forcing for the line of storms should be easing up. Storms are expected to shift east towards Tallahassee, while the strength of the storms declines too.

The western side of the region will see an additional 1-3″ inches of rainfall during the first half of the day Thursday. Central and eastern areas of the region could see an additional 0.5-2″ inches.