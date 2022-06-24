Summer is known for the warmest days of the year and the longest days of sunlight, but how do we get there? Let’s take a look. The first thing you have to look At for the seasons is the tilt of the earth. The earth is tilted at 23.5 degrees and elliptical orbit. As it rotates around the sun in an elliptical pattern, the solar radiation from the sun changes from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere. That’s what creates the seasons. Moving toward the summer season, we’re increasing the amount of sunlight in the northern hemisphere, thus reducing the amount of cold air available at the north pole and increasing the amount of cold air available at the south other seasons. You can simply explain this by looking at a bucket half filled with water. The water represents solar radiation or sunlight. As you tilt the bucket, the water sloshes in one direction. That’s the distribution of sunlight toward the northern or southern hemisphere. When it reaches the tilt, that’s summer. So, as we move towards summer, we have the water sloshing toward our direction in the northern hemisphere. The northern hemisphere, and notice we start summer, and the radiation moves towards the southern hemisphere. Thus, the daylight gets shorter. We start summer on the longest day of the year, and we move toward the shortest day of the Year, the start of winter. In between, we have the start of the equinoxes when the sun is directly over the equator, and we have equal daylight in both the northern and southern hemisphere. That’s the beginning of spring and fall. What you may believe, the days actually get shorter during the summer