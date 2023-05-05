PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A weak MCS moved through the area earlier today. Overall it brought a few showers across the area, as most of the heavier showers were out towards the Gulf of Mexico.

This evening and tonight we could see see some pop showers across the area. The rain chances for this evening and tonight will be 20 percent. Otherwise conditions will be mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the low 60s for both our inland and coastal areas tonight.

Tomorrow will be very similar. Showers rolling in around the afternoon hours with a chance of pop up showers afterwards. Overall it will be mostly Sunny tomorrow for the most part.

Throughout the rest of the next 7 days that Summer Like Pattern will be the story. Dry to start, showers in the afternoon and evening, some dry conditions going into the night. Temperatures will warm up steadily throughout the next 7 days as a ridge starts to build in the Southeast. Highs are forecasted to be close to the mid 80s for our coastal areas next week. and upper 80s to low 90s for our inland areas. Some days may even feel warmer that what the temperature is as humid conditions are expected next week.