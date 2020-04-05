Homeschool help understanding outlooks watches and warnings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since we are now in severe weather season and hurricane season is right around the corner, Meteorologist Melissa Thomas discusses outlooks, watches, and warnings. Long term outlooks spanning a larger time interval and having larger rooms for error, short term outlooks helping you prepare a few days out with a little more confidence, watches, and warnings aiding in preparation the day of for short term events like severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. It is always good to be familiar with your local county maps so you can locate yourself during active watches and warning.