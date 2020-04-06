Homeschool help the dangers of flooding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Did you know, according to the National Weather Service’s records, there were 92 fatalities caused by flooding last year . A total of 61 of those were while driving. Meteorologist Melissa Thomas discusses the fact that water can be one of the least respected dangers during severe weather events, why, and facts regarding dangerous flood waters. Waters in flooding should be taken very seriously, as it is one of the most deadly aspects of critical weather events. In a 10-year average analysis from 2009-2018 conducted by the National Weather Service flooding fatalities came in second only to heat related deaths.