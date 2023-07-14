PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Showers and storms have been the main story across the Panhandle over the last few days. Not much changing this morning as some areas have seen an abundant amount of rainfall.

Some of those places have been in the counties of Bay, Walton, Jackson, and Holmes. Jackson and Holmes are still under a flash flood warning till 8:15 AM CDT. Areas such as Cottondale, 2 WSW Jacobs (Peanut Road), and U.S 90 have all seen flooding today. Between 6 to 9 inches of rain has fallen and even more rain is expected over the next few hours.

For Bay and Walton counties most of rain how been between Panama City Beach and eastern Walton county. Over the last 3 hours there has been 3-6 inches of rainfall with 1 to 3 inches still expected. That Flash Flood Warning is set to expire at 10 AM CDT.

Showers and Storms will start to diminish later this evening which is the good news and highs today are forecasted to be in the mid 80s. Showers and storms return tomorrow morning. On and off showers are expected throughout most of your Saturday as we do not see a pattern change till mid-week next week as the heat comes back with temperatures expected back in the mid 90s.