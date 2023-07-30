PANAMA CITY, FL.(WMBB-TV) — Well its been another hot day here in the Panhandle. Highs reached into the low 90s along the coastline today and mid to upper 90s in our inland areas and the heat will hold into the work week.

Still seeing strong showers out there this evening and should last for the next few hours. Good news is the excessive heat warning has been lifted across our viewing area, but will still be warm tonight. Lows tonight are in the upper 70s along the coastline and mid 70s in our inland areas.

Tomorrow you better pack the water again because another hot day is in store. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s for our coastal areas and the upper 90s for our inland areas. Heat indexes will still be high between 105 to 115. Rain chances are around 30 to 40 percent as Seabreeze showers will becoming prominent again.

The rest of the week will remain hot, but the good news it drier weather will work into our area causing heat indexes to decrease. Still could feel around 105 to 110 out throughout the week. Rain chances are between 20 to 40 percent. Otherwise make sure you are staying hydrated throughout the week.