PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The heat continues for your Saturday. TLH tied a record high today of 100 degrees that was set in 1990. Temperatures along the coastline reached into the low 90s and some areas in our inland locations today reached 100 degrees.

Tonight staying warm, as lows are forecasted to be in the mid 70s. Shower chances around 20 to 30 percent with our inland areas having the best chance of rain in the early night hours.

Tomorrow the heat continues. Highs are forecasted to be in low 90s along the coastline and upper 90s in our inland areas. TLH record high for tomorrow is 101 degrees which was set all the bay back in 1931. Best rain chances again come between the coastline and south of I-10, but just some storms and showers expected tomorrow.

The 4th of July will be very similar to the weather this weekend. Highs for Independence day will be in the low 90s along the coastline and mid to upper 90s in our inland areas. There is a chance of rain between 7pm and 10pm, but it will be pop ups. Chances of rain will be around 20 to 30 percent.

The rest of week we start to see temperatures cool down just a bit, as we settle back into the summer pattern with rain chances increasing by the end of the week.