Heat advisory issued for Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday for Calhoun, Gulf, Franklin and Liberty counties in our viewing area.
Heat advisories are issued when the heat index is between 108-112 degrees.
The National Weather Service offers the following advice during a heat advisory:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.