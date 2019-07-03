Heat advisory issued for Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday for Calhoun, Gulf, Franklin and Liberty counties in our viewing area.

Heat advisories are issued when the heat index is between 108-112 degrees.

The National Weather Service offers the following advice during a heat advisory:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.