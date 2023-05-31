PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Some clear conditions earlier this morning, but that has changed as clouds are starting build into the Panhandle.

Today that disturbance out in the Gulf of Mexico will bring showers starting this afternoon. Some showers could be heavy at times. Rain chances today sitting right at 60 to 70 percent. Right now the National Hurricane Center has a 20 percent chance of the disturbance to form over the next 7 days and a 10 percent chance over the next 48 hours. There is no severe weather threat at this current moment.

Tonight showers are expected. Rain chances very similar to today with localized heavy amounts of rainfall. Lows for tonight be in upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow that low lingers out in the Gulf with rain expected throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon hours. Things start to clear up in the evening as that low finally moves out which is good for Gulf Coast Jam tomorrow. A little cooler tomorrow as high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of week looks like a summer pattern starts to take place. Temperatures warm up across the area. Highs jump back up to the high 80s to low 90s in our inland areas and mid 80s along the coastline.