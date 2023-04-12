PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Scattered showers throughout the rest of evening. That changes tonight as that low pressure system out in the Gulf Mexico makes its way into the Panhandle.

Tonight heavier showers are expected to start around 1am CST. Heavy showers continue throughout most of Thursday morning. Right now the main timeline for heavy showers and severe weather for the coast is from 1 am to 8 am CST, with a marginal risk for our coastal areas tonight. Strong damaging winds are the main concern at this time. Those storms start to push to the northeast, with our inland areas seeing showers starting around 3 to 4 am and lasting till Thursday Afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow for our entire viewing area. Again strong damaging winds are still the main concern. Rainfall totals for the next 24 hours is between .5 to 1.5 inches.

Friday we finally see some clearing conditions across the Panhandle and the same for Saturday.

Sunday brings our next chance of rain. A cold front will push through quickly Sunday morning. After that cold front pushes through we will be warming up rather quickly as a dry and warmer pattern are expected for the start of your work week.